April treasury releases prioritise public service wage bill!

Government has allocated K6.6 billion towards the Public Service Wage Bill from the K17.8 billion released under the April 2026 Treasury releases aimed at financing public service delivery, social protection programmes, and infrastructure development.

According to the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, K4 billion has been allocated to Transfers, Subsidies and Social Benefits, while K2.4 billion will go towards debt servicing and dismantling arrears.

The ministry says K1.4 billion under the social protection allocation has been directed towards the Social Cash Transfer Programme, while K1 billion has been allocated to the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Other allocations include K700 million to dismantle arrears owed to suppliers under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP), K570 million for grant-aided institutions, including universities, and K100 million for pension obligations under the Local Authorities Superannuation Fund.

Meanwhile, K3.1 billion has been released for general operations and implementation of government programmes, including the procurement of drugs and medical supplies, operational requirements for ministries, support towards the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s delimitation exercise, and settlement of voter registration arrears.

Government has also directed K1.7 billion towards capital expenditure and infrastructure development projects, including roads, rural electrification, water infrastructure, education facilities, and provincial aerodromes.

Finance and National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane says the Treasury releases demonstrate government’s continued commitment to fiscal discipline, macroeconomic stability, and inclusive economic growth.

-Diamond TV