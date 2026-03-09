Arab Allies Draw the Line: Egypt and Jordan Block US Access for Strikes on Iran





Egypt and Jordan are refusing to let the United States use their territory, airspace, or bases for military operations against Iran. The move comes amid the ongoing US-Israel war with Tehran and fears of direct Iranian retaliation.





Jordan has repeatedly stressed it will not serve as a launchpad for attacks, prioritizing national sovereignty and citizen safety even as American aircraft mass at bases like Muwaffaq Salti.

Egypt, free of foreign military installations, has stayed largely unscathed by Iranian strikes so far and appears determined to keep it that way.