Arab league demands compensation: condemns hormuz disruption



The Arab League has called on Iran to compensate Arab nations affected by its recent actions, including attacks carried out in retaliation against U.S. and Israeli operations.





During an emergency meeting, member states also strongly condemned Iran’s move to restrict access through the Strait of Hormuz, warning it has severely disrupted oil shipments and regional trade flows.





The bloc stressed that escalating retaliation is now impacting third-party nations, increasing pressure on Tehran to take responsibility for economic and security consequences across the region.





The statement adds another layer of diplomatic strain, as regional actors begin to push back more openly turning the conflict from a bilateral crisis into a broader geopolitical fallout.