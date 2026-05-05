Arab states condemn strike on UAE, tensions escalate



Multiple Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan, along with the Gulf Cooperation Council and European Union, have strongly condemned the missile and drone attack on the United Arab Emirates.





The strike triggered a major fire at oil facilities in Fujairah, intensifying regional tensions.





While an Iranian official stated there was no intention to target the UAE, other reports warned that the country could face further attacks if it takes actions seen as hostile toward Iran.



Conflicting signals — rising risk.