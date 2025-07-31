Arab states, entire European Union and 17 additional countries call on Hamas to disarm and relinquish power

Arab and Muslim countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt have, for the first time, jointly called on Hamas to disarm and relinquish control of the Gaza Strip.

The move is part of a broader effort to end the ongoing conflict in the territory.

The declaration, backed by the 22-member Arab League, the entire European Union, and 17 additional countries, was signed at a United Nations conference co-hosted by Saudi Arabia and France in New York. The meeting focused on achieving a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and advancing the Two-State Solution.

The joint document emphasized that governance, law enforcement, and security across all Palestinian territories should be the sole responsibility of the Palestinian Authority, supported by the international community. It called for Hamas to end its rule in Gaza and surrender its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international oversight and assistance. This, the declaration stated, aligns with the goal of establishing a sovereign and independent Palestinian state.

The declaration also condemned the deadly Hamas attack on Israel that took place on October 7, 2023, and proposed the deployment of a temporary international stabilization mission under the auspices of the United Nations, upon invitation by the Palestinian Authority. Some member states have already expressed readiness to contribute troops to the mission.

France, which co-chaired the conference, described the declaration as “unprecedented.” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot noted that this marked the first time that Saudi Arabia and other Arab and Muslim nations publicly condemned the October 7 attacks, called for Hamas’ disarmament, and expressed interest in eventually normalizing relations with Israel.

Qatar and Egypt, who have served as key mediators throughout the conflict, maintain communication channels with both Hamas and Israel.

Earlier in March, Egypt put forward a post-war governance plan for Gaza that excluded Hamas. The plan, which was discussed during an emergency summit in Cairo, proposed a temporary Palestinian committee to take over governance of the enclave, with eventual transfer of power to the Palestinian Authority.

Saudi Arabia continues to advocate for the revival of the Two-State Solution. France has announced its intention to recognize a Palestinian state by September, a stance echoed by the United Kingdom, which warned it would do the same unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire. These announcements have been met with strong opposition from both Israel and the United States.

Despite mounting international pressure, Hamas has shown no clear intention of stepping down. The group’s leadership has issued conflicting statements in recent months about its future role in a post-war Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains firmly opposed to the Two-State Solution, arguing that it poses a threat to Israel’s national security.