Arab Tribes in Iran’s Oil Heartland Reject the Mullahs: A Bold Call for Freedom and Unity





A group of Arab tribes in Khuzestan province—Iran’s vital oil-producing region—has issued a striking political declaration rejecting the Islamic Republic outright. They demand its complete removal and the establishment of a secular, democratic government grounded in human rights.





Key points from the statement:



– Khuzestan remains an inseparable part of Iran; separatism is firmly rejected.

– Unity must prevail among all ethnic groups, including Kurds, Azeris, Baluch, and Persians.

– They endorse Reza Pahlavi as a unifying transitional figure to guide the nation toward free elections and stability.

– The tribes call for social and economic justice, ensuring Khuzestan’s oil wealth benefits its people under responsible national governance.





This comes from descendants of tribes like Bani Tamim, Bani Kaab, and others, who affirm their deep bond with Iran’s soil while condemning decades of discrimination, poverty, environmental ruin, and repression under the regime.





In a province long plagued by grievances yet central to Iran’s economy and strategic power, this unified anti-regime stand—without fringe separatist demands—marks a serious fracture. It signals growing internal pressure on a weakened theocracy, especially as broader unrest and external pressures mount.





The mullahs’ grip looks shakier by the day. Iranians of all stripes are increasingly ready to reclaim their country. Long live a free and united Iran.