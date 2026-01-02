Arakan Barracks troops ‘invade’ army commander’s home in uncommon fashion



SOLDIERS from Arakan Barracks in Lusaka on Wednesday morning temporarily dumped discipline, drill and decorum and instead unleashed whistles, ululations and badly coordinated dance steps as they marched to the official residence of Zambia Army commander, lieutenant general Geoffrey Zyeele in a laughter-filled invasion.









The men and women in uniform, who for once were not in uniform, descended on the commander’s residence clad in bizarre and funny costumes that left motorists on Independence Avenue slowing down to confirm whether Zambia was still at peace.



The walking comedy troupe, led by officers and soldiers who had clearly agreed to suspend their routine macho appearance, turned the usually quiet army neighbourhood into a carnival as singing, dancing and comic marching echoed through the streets.





Among the most outstanding offenders against military fashion was lieutenant colonel Patrick Chingoma, whose eye-watering outfit instantly announced that discipline had taken a short leave pass, while warrant officer class 1, Felix Ngala, escalated matters further with a side-splitting costume that caused spontaneous laughter.



Despite the madness, the soldiers were on official business.





The troops told the commander that the dramatic march was meant to appreciate his leadership and tireless engagement with the Government and other stakeholders to ease challenges affecting soldiers’ welfare, including persistent water reticulation problems and unreliable electricity supply in military residences.





Receiving the chanting and dancing soldiers, the army commander thanked them for their dedication and resilience, noting that despite numerous operational hurdles, the Zambia Army managed to record notable successes in 2025.





Earlier, before the madness reached full throttle, the same officers and soldiers had also stormed the official residence of brigadier general Maybin Muyanga, where they showered him with praise for the guidance and leadership he continues to provide on behalf of Army Command.





The invasion fever was not limited to Lusaka alone.



At Gondar Barracks in Chipata, Eastern Province, troops also dumped routine and discipline and marched to their battalion commander’s residence to wish him well as he embarks on another year of leadership in 2026.





As the soldiers danced themselves into exhaustion and costumes slowly lost their mystery, some spectators admitted that it was their first time witnessing such an unorthodox military tradition.



Kalemba January 2, 2026



