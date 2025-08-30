ArcelorMittal SA flags Zimbabwe steel imports as unfair competition

ArcelorMittal South Africa CEO Kobus Verster has raised concerns over Zimbabwean steel imports, describing them as one of several “unfair” pressures on South Africa’s struggling steel sector.

South Africa imports around 37% of its steel requirements, with 94,000 tonnes of steel billets – mainly used for bars and rods – brought in duty-free from Zimbabwe in the six months to June.

Speaking on an earnings call with analysts, Verster argued that these imports undermine local producers. “It’s a few things that I hope people can think about; one is the side effect from the preferential pricing system, the second is the intent of the AfCFTA, and here we have a neighbouring country that is not following any of those rules,” he said, highlighting the challenge of maintaining fair competition under regional trade agreements.

Verster’s comments underscore ongoing tensions in Southern Africa’s steel market, where local manufacturers face pressure from cheaper imports while navigating complex trade rules under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

