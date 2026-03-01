🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Archbishop Alick Banda Draws Clear Line as Political Season Intensifies





Lusaka Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda has issued a pointed warning to members of the Catholic Men’s Organisation, urging them not to “sell one another for the sake of a cup of tea” as the country edges closer to the August elections. His message was both pastoral and political: the Church will not be used as a campaign platform for any politician, regardless of status.





Speaking at the CMO Annual General Meeting, Dr. Banda cautioned against what he termed “sebana wikute,” internal betrayal for short-term gain, and stressed that while Catholics are free to belong to political parties of their choice, church gatherings must not be turned into partisan arenas.





“We will not allow any of our gatherings as places for introducing whoever, no matter who you are,” he said, adding that politics should be practiced “where you meet,” not from the pulpit.





The Archbishop’s remarks land in a politically charged context. Just weeks ago, President Hakainde Hichilema worshipped at a Catholic parish in Ndola during his Copperbelt visit and received a warm reception. That appearance sparked criticism from some opposition voices who questioned whether church space had been used for political projection.





At the time, debate centred on whether welcoming a sitting President constituted partisan endorsement or civic courtesy.





Dr. Banda’s intervention now draws a firmer institutional boundary. The Catholic Church, long influential in Zambia’s civic and democratic life, appears keen to insulate itself from escalating political polarization.





His reminder that “belonging to a political grouping should be one’s private business” underscores an anxiety within faith institutions about factionalism seeping into religious communities.





The broader signal is clear. As campaign momentum builds and alliances crystallise, the Church is positioning itself as a moral rather than partisan actor. In an election year where symbolism matters, access to pulpits and congregations can carry political weight. The Archbishop’s message seeks to neutralize that weight before it is weaponized.





With months still to go before polling day, the intersection of faith and politics will remain sensitive terrain.





For now, the Catholic Church has drawn its line publicly and unequivocally: worship spaces are not campaign stages.



© The People’s Brief | Chileshe Sengwe