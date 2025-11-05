Archbishop  Alick Banda Press Statement on Resurgence of Bill Seven (7)Again!

Archdiocese of Lusaka Press Statement on Resurgence of Bill Seven (7)Again!



Proverbs 31: 8 -9 “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves; ensure justice for those being crushed. Yes, speak up for the poor and helpless, and see that they get justice.





We wish to express our deep concern and unequivocal opposition to the government’s continued

pursuit of Bill 7 under the guise of Constitutional Amendments and the recently constituted

Technical Committee.





We are gravely troubled by the government’s persistent disregard for sound

counsel and legal precedent in this matter.

It is important to reiterate that both the people of Zambia and the Constitutional Court have clearly

and consistently indicated that the current constitutional review process lacks legal foundation,

Despite this, the government has chosen to proceed with an initiative that is widely perceived as

illegitimate and self-serving.



We reaffirm the position previously articulated by the Presbyteral Council of the Archdiocese of

Lusaka: this process does not reflect the collective will of the Zambian people.

Rather, it appears

to be driven by narrow interests, with the state apparatus seemingly held captive by an individual

intent on advancing personal ambitions at the expense of national integrity.



In any functioning democracy, such actions, undertaken in defiance of constitutional norms, would

warrant serious crutiny and accountability. The Mushabati-led Technical Committee, by

accepting its mandate under these circumstances,r isks being complicit in process that

undermines the democratic and constitutional gains Zambia has made over the years.



We therefore appeal to the conscience of the members of this committee to reconsider their

involvement. History has not been kind to those who have betrayed the public trust for personal

or political gain. The Church urges all well-meaning citizens and institutions to reject this

constitutional misadventure.



Furthermore, we are deeply concerned by the erosion of institutional independence and the

apparent politicization of key governance structures under the current administration. The timing

of this initiative, less than seven months before the dissolution of Parliament and the general

elections, raises serious questions about its intent and legitimacy.



We maintain that there is no urgent need to amend the current Constitution. What is urgently

needed is a government that respects the rule of law, upholds transparency, and embraces

accountability.

The present administration has demonstrated a troubling disposition toward

selective justice and political manipulation, which renders it unfit to lead such a critical national

undertaking.





The decision to set November 13th, 2025, as the final deadline for submissions to the Technical

Committee on Drafting Amendments to the Constitution aises serious concerns. Such a

compressed timeline is grossly inadequate for gathering the broad, inclusive, and meaningful input

required to shape a truly people-driven Constitution.

Rushing this process risks undermining

further its legitimacy and alienating the very citizens it is meant to serve

At a time when the nation is grappling with severe economic hardships, marked by relentless load

shedding and an escalating cost of living, the government’s prioritization of constitutional

amendments appears both ill-timed and misaligned with the urgent needs of the population.

The current approach diverts scarce national resources and attention away from crises that are eroding

livelihoods and public confidence.

Rather han accelerating constitutional changes under constrained timelines, the government

would do well to redirect its focus toward the country’s immediate economic challenges.



Establishing a dedicated technical committee to address critical issues such as energy stability and

economic relief would be a far more responsible and responsive course of action.



The people deserve a Constitution born of genuine participation, not haste, and a government that

responds to their most pressing struggles with clarity, compassion, and commitment.



In light of the above, we reiterate our firm stance: the constitutional amendment process as

currently constituted is unlawful, ill-advised, and detrimental to the common good. It is ourbconsidered view that this initiative is a veiled attempt to entrench a de facto one- -party state.

We call upon all citizens of goodwill to stand against this effort and to safeguard the democratic values that define our nation.



Issued by the IHD Caritas Lusaka

4th November,