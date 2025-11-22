ARCHBISHOP ALICK BANDA  STATEMENT AGAINST POLITICALLY INSTIGATED VIOLENCE

ARCHDIOCESE OF LUSAKA STATEMENT AGAINST POLITICALLY INSTIGATED VIOLENCE

“…all who live by the sword will perish by the sword” (Matthew 26:52)



The recourse to violence is increasingly becoming the mainstream in Zambian politics lately. Jesus didn’t advocate violence or commit any violent acts except when he cleansed the temple, justly so.





He didn’t enjoy seeing the weak oppressed nor the innocent suffer. He denounced violence, even asking one of his disciples, Simon Peter to holster his sword rather than fight for His Lord. He was deeply aware that only love could conquer violence.





Love is what the people of Zambia need to see because it is what we don’t have in Zambian politics right now. We are everyday witnessing a culture of impunity in the public spheres of this country.





The Archdiocese of Lusaka expresses deep concern and condemnation of the violent attack on the acting president of the Patriotic Front (PF), Mr. Given Lubinda, in Kabwe, allegedly perpetrated by suspected United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres.





Violence, in any form and by any group, is a direct affront to the dignity of human life and the democratic values upon which our nation is founded on. It must never be condoned, normalized, or politicized.





We appeal to the conscience of the public, law enforcement agencies, and those in government to treat this matter with the seriousness it demands. Once violence is allowed to fester, it becomes increasingly difficult to contain.





The events in Kabwe and hardly a week after the stoning of the Republican President in Chingola, are not isolated incidences They reflect a troubling pattern that, if left unchecked, risks plunging our country into deeper divisions and polarization, especially as we approach the 2026 general elections. Truth be told the future of this nation is perilously hanging in the balance on account of political violence.

We therefore make the following appeals:

To the Law-enforcement authorities: We urge a swift, transparent, and impartial investigation into the incident. All those involved must be brought to book, regardless of political affiliation. Selective application of justice undermines public trust and fuels further unrest. We further appeal to law enforcement agencies to engage in de-escalation techniques when in the line of duty and avoid all forms of overzealousness and pre-emption amidist rising national discontent in the country among disenchanted youth.





To the general public and the youth: We call upon all citizens to remain calm, reject violence, and denounce the culture of cadreism that continues to threaten our peace and unity. Even in the face of endemic unemployment which is exploited by politicians to champion violence among disenchanted youth, we call for self-restraint among youth, and to avoid being used for political expediency.

https://youtu.be/Pt6Luk2lEoY?si=FyySEJj75G8_w9ez





To the Government: We demand a detailed report on what transpired in Kabwe and Chingola, including the actions taken against the perpetrators. This is a matter of urgency and national interest. The public deserves to be informed.





To political leaders: We urge restraint and responsibility in public pronouncements. Statements such as those made by a named Member of Parliament, suggesting that cadreism is back, are deeply troubling and risk inciting further violence. Such rhetoric must be treated with the gravity it deserves. We call for integrity and honesty in how these matters are handled. The Archdiocese stands firm in its commitment to peace, justice, and the sanctity of human life. We will continue to speak out against any actions that threaten militate against the moral and social fabric of our nation.





Zambia belongs to all of us. We recommend that going ahead politics in Zambia must be one of constructive dialogue and engagement, accountability and transparency, and unity of purpose.



Issued by:



The Archdiocese of Lusaka

20th November, 2025