ARCHBISHOP CHAMA CALLS FOR TRANSPARENCY OVER THE CONSTITUTION AMENDMENTS



Archdiocese of Kasama Bishop Ignatius Chama has charged that the process of amending the Zambian Constitution by the government lacks transparency.





Archbishop Chama has observed that many Zambians have not been engaged in the process of amending the Constitution, further describing the move as dictatorial.





He says the Catholic Church in Kasama District supports the idea that Zambians must be fully engaged in the process before the government proceeds with the amendments.



The Archbishop underscored the importance of the government engaging Zambians in the process, as any changes will either affect or benefit them.





He highlighted that the deliberate move taken by the government is not transparent, which he said has undermined the rule of law.



Archbishop Chama advised the government to fully engage Zambians, who are the sole owners of the Constitution, before making changes that will directly impact their well-being.



KasamaRadio.