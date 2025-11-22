ARCHBISHOP CHAMA COMMENTS ON PLANNED PEACEFUL DEMONSTRATIONS



Archbishop Ignatius Chama of the Kasama Archdiocese has issued a powerful moral appeal to Zambian Christians, urging them to join nationwide peaceful demonstrations organized by the Oasis Forum in opposition to what he described as a potentially dangerous erosion of constitutional safeguards.





Speaking on Radio Lutanda’s Ishiwi lyakwa Kacema programme on Friday, Archbishop Chama framed the upcoming protest scheduled for November 28 at State House in Lusaka not merely as a political act, but as a sacred civic duty rooted in Christian ethics and constitutional fidelity.





“The Constitution is not a mere legal document; it is the covenant between the state and its people,” Archbishop Chama declared. “When that covenant is manipulated, when rights are quietly stripped away under the guise of reform, it is not only the duty of citizens it is the conscience of the faithful to rise in peaceful, orderly protest.”





The Archbishop emphasized that the right to peaceful assembly is enshrined in Zambia’s Constitution and must be exercised with integrity. He warned against apathy, particularly among the country’s estimated 70% Christian population, stressing that silence in the face of governance overreach undermines both democracy and moral leadership.





“The Church does not endorse disorder,” he clarified. “We reject violence, property destruction, or incitement. But we also reject complicity. When governance moves away from transparency, equity, and accountability when the dignity of the poor and the protections of the vulnerable are at risk the faithful must speak, and they must march.”





Archbishop Chama explicitly endorsed the Oasis Forum’s call for a mass demonstration, describing its objectives as legitimate and constitutionally grounded. He urged Zambians particularly the youth to heed the words of Pope Francis, who at the 2013 World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro implored young people: “Do not wait for others to change the world. Be the agents of change.”





“That message resonates deeply here in Zambia,” he said. “Our young people are not bystanders. They are the guardians of our future. And when constitutional processes appear to bypass public consultation, or to concentrate power rather than expand rights, they must be at the forefront.”





In a direct appeal to the Zambia Police Service, the Archbishop called for the protection not suppression of demonstrators. “Protesters are not enemies of the state,” he asserted. “They are its conscience. The true enemies are those who enrich themselves through corruption, who silence dissent, and who manipulate institutions to serve private interests not the public good.”





He implored law enforcement to fulfill its constitutional mandate: to safeguard the rights of peaceful assembly, ensure public safety, and direct its resources toward combating corruption and abuse of power — not toward intimidating citizens exercising their democratic rights.





“Let the police be the shield for the people, not the sword against them,” he said. “The real threat to national stability is not the crowd at State House. It is the quiet erosion of justice behind closed doors.”





Archbishop Chama concluded by reaffirming the Catholic Church’s enduring commitment to peace, justice, and human dignity. He called on all Zambians — regardless of faith or political affiliation to remain vigilant, to educate themselves on the proposed constitutional amendments, and to participate in lawful, nonviolent avenues to voice their concerns.

“The Constitution belongs to the people,” he said. “And when it is threatened, the people must answer not with rage, but with resolve. Not with chaos, but with clarity. Not with silence, but with sacred courage.”





The nationwide march is set for November 28, 2025, at State House in Lusaka. Organizers anticipate participation from religious groups, civil society, student unions, and labor organizations



CREDIT: Ichengelo Radio.