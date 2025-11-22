ARCHBISHOP OF KASAMA AND ZCCB PRESIDENT, URGES ZAMBIANS TO PROTEST AGAINST ALLEGED CONSTITUTION EROSION ON 28TH NOVEMBER 2025 AT STATE HOUSE IN LUSAKA & COUNTRYWIDE





Archbishop Ignatius Chama of the Kasama Archdiocese has delivered a compelling moral plea to Zambian Christians, urging them to take part in peaceful nationwide demonstrations coordinated by the Oasis Forum. The protests aim to challenge what he perceives as a worrying erosion of constitutional protections.





During his address on Radio Lutanda’s Ishiwi lyakwa Kacema program, Archbishop Chama emphasized that the planned protest on November 28 at State House in Lusaka goes beyond politics. He described it as a sacred civic responsibility grounded in Christian values and a commitment to upholding the Constitution.





Highlighting that the right to peaceful assembly is protected under Zambia’s Constitution, the Archbishop stressed the importance of exercising this right responsibly. He cautioned against indifference, especially from the predominantly Christian population, which constitutes around 70% of the country. He warned that remaining silent in the face of governance failures weakens both democracy and moral accountability.





He firmly stated that the Church opposes all forms of violence and chaos. While advocating for peace, he also condemned complacency, explaining that when governance strays from transparency, fairness, and accountability—threatening the dignity of the poor and the protection of the vulnerable—it becomes a moral obligation for the faithful to take a stand.





Archbishop Chama voiced his support for the Oasis Forum’s agenda, affirming its compatibility with constitutional principles. He called on Zambians, particularly young people, to embody the words of Pope Francis during World Youth Day in 2013: to take action and be catalysts for positive change.





Appealing directly to the Zambia Police Service, he urged law enforcement authorities to prioritize the safeguarding of demonstrators rather than suppressing them. He described protesters as the voice of collective conscience, not adversaries of the state. He instead identified corruption, suppression of dissent, and misuse of public institutions for personal gain as the true threats to national integrity.





The Archbishop implored police officers to respect their constitutional duty to protect peaceful assemblies, ensure public safety, and focus their efforts on fighting corruption rather than intimidating citizens exercising their democratic rights.





In concluding remarks, he reaffirmed the Catholic Church’s unwavering advocacy for peace, justice, and human dignity. He encouraged all Zambians—irrespective of their religion or political beliefs—to stay informed about proposed constitutional changes and to engage in lawful and peaceful methods of expressing their concerns.





The march is scheduled for November 28, 2025, at State House in Lusaka. Organizers expect participation from diverse groups, including faith communities, civil society organizations, student unions, and labor collective