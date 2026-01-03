ARCHDIOCESE OF LUSAKA ORGANIZES SOLIDARITY MASS ON MONDAY IN SUPPORT OF SUMMONED ARCHBISHOP ALICK BANDA.





Memo



To: The Faithful, Clergy and Religious



From: Archdiocese of Lusaka – Vicar General’s Office

UFC: Archbishop of Lusaka



Status:Very Urgent



Date:Saturday 3rd January, 2026



Ref: ZCCB Press Statement of Solidarity with Archbishop Alick Banda and Mass of Solidarity on 5th January, 2026 at 08:00hrs

The above subject matter refers.



This serves to inform all the Faithful, Clergy, Religious and all Parish Priests in the Archdiocese of Lusaka that;





1. The ZCCB Statement of Solidarity with Archbishop Most Rev. Dr. Alick Banda, and the Catholic Faithful in Zambia MUST be read by the Presiding Priest at All Masses during the Announcements on Sunday January 4th 2026, The Solemnity of the Epiphany of The LORD.

2. That you are all invited to a solidarity Mass on Monday 5th January, 2026 at the Cathedral of the Child of Jesus, Lusaka at 08:00hrs. After which, in compliance with the law of our republic, dutifully report to DEC Offices.





Accordingly, we shall be most obliged if this is complied with. And May the Light of Christ continue to illuminate our hearts, minds and the soul of our nation of the Republic of Zambia.



Devotedly yours in Christ,



Very Rev. Fr. Andrew Simpasa, SJ

Vicar General – Archdiocese of Lusaka





