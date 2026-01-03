ARCHDIOCESE OF LUSAKA ORGANIZES SOLIDARITY MASS ON MONDAY IN SUPPORT OF SUMMONED ARCHBISHOP ALICK BANDA.
Memo
To: The Faithful, Clergy and Religious
From: Archdiocese of Lusaka – Vicar General’s Office
UFC: Archbishop of Lusaka
Status:Very Urgent
Date:Saturday 3rd January, 2026
Ref: ZCCB Press Statement of Solidarity with Archbishop Alick Banda and Mass of Solidarity on 5th January, 2026 at 08:00hrs
The above subject matter refers.
This serves to inform all the Faithful, Clergy, Religious and all Parish Priests in the Archdiocese of Lusaka that;
1. The ZCCB Statement of Solidarity with Archbishop Most Rev. Dr. Alick Banda, and the Catholic Faithful in Zambia MUST be read by the Presiding Priest at All Masses during the Announcements on Sunday January 4th 2026, The Solemnity of the Epiphany of The LORD.
2. That you are all invited to a solidarity Mass on Monday 5th January, 2026 at the Cathedral of the Child of Jesus, Lusaka at 08:00hrs. After which, in compliance with the law of our republic, dutifully report to DEC Offices.
Accordingly, we shall be most obliged if this is complied with. And May the Light of Christ continue to illuminate our hearts, minds and the soul of our nation of the Republic of Zambia.
Devotedly yours in Christ,
Very Rev. Fr. Andrew Simpasa, SJ
Vicar General – Archdiocese of Lusaka
And when they come to arrest you for unlawful assembly,please be civil and walk peacefully to board the Kasalanga
The destiny of Unhinged Imingalato is DOOM.
There’s a limit to what people can accept..
The Mingalatoon is now up against the Church..The Line has been crossed.
We Will see if the Catholic Church will be sealed by the Police to prevent worshipers from attending the Solidarity Mass , and the procession the DEC offices!
Meanwhile the Pastoral Letter in which the the ZCCB offers solidarity to his Grace the Persecuted Archbishop of Lusaka Diocese, Dr Alick Banda, and how the Church is under attack is going to all Parishes in Zambia…Kaputa, Chilubi , Shangombo name it , to the remotest end of the Catholic Church in Zambia for the Catholic Faithful to know what they are up against.
This is how Leaders fail.
We have a lot of productive time to waste in our Country. Can someone tell me what this is all about.