Are you saying all the budgets you presented as Finance Minister under the MMD Govt were not credible?” – Kampyongo Questions the Former MMD Finance Minister

Are you saying all the budgets you presented as Finance Minister under the MMD Government were not credible?” – Kampyongo Questions the Former MMD Finance Minister

…as Minister Musokotwane rubbishes all National budgets including the ones he presented when he was Minister during the MMD regime….

Today in Parliament, 23rd March, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

Minister of Finqnce and National Development Hon. Situmbeko Musokotwane this afternoon rubbished all National budgets that have been presented before parliament since independence as non credible with the exception of the 2022 national budget.

Debating the Motion: adopt the report of the planing and budget committee Hon. Musokotwane said “I must say that for the first time since independence the credibility of the 2022 budget tops it all”

And rising on a point of order Opposition Whip Hon. Stephen Kampyongo questioned why the Hon. Musokotwane would come to the floor of the house to rubbish all budgets including the ones he presented when he was Minister of Finance under the MMD Government.

Hon. Musokotwane served as Minister of Finance from 2008 to 2011 under the late President His Excellence Rupiah Banda. During his tenure Hon. Musokotwane.

“Madam speaker, the Minister on the floor was a Minister for three fiscal years under the movement for multiparty Democracy, when he comes on the floor of this house and says since independence the only time there has been credibility in the budget is unde the 2022 budget! So what is the Minister who is a very senior member of this house saying the 3 fiscal years he served as Minister of Finance that all the budgets he brought here were not credible?”

The Shiwang’andu parliamentarian further punctured holes in the type of debate the Minister brought to the House which was merely politiking instead of speaking the contentious issues that the committee on planning and budget raised in the report.

“Madam speaker, lastly is your Minister in order to first come to house with copiers notes which he can’t lay on the table as a response to this report and is now politicking instead of speaking to the issues raised in the report on the floor of this house?”