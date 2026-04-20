Argentina aligns with Israel labels IRGC a terrorist organization



Argentine President Javier Milei has deepened ties with Israel, formally designating Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its Quds Force as terrorist organizations.





During talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, both leaders also announced the launch of the first direct flights between Tel Aviv and Buenos Aires, operated by Israel’s El Al, ensuring air connectivity despite ongoing regional tensions.





The two nations signed a landmark agreement to expand cooperation in counterterrorism, artificial intelligence, and advanced computing infrastructure.





Israeli officials welcomed the move, calling it a strong step against Iran-linked influence networks.





Milei’s decision marks a significant geopolitical shift in Latin America, where several countries have taken a more cautious stance, while Argentina moves closer to Israel and the United States.





The designation carries added weight given Argentina’s history with Iran, particularly the 1994 AMIA bombing, reinforcing efforts to curb Tehran’s influence in the region. with Israel labels IRGC a terrorist organization





Argentine President Javier Milei has deepened ties with Israel, formally designating Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its Quds Force as terrorist organizations.





During talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, both leaders also announced the launch of the first direct flights between Tel Aviv and Buenos Aires, operated by Israel’s El Al, ensuring air connectivity despite ongoing regional tensions.





The two nations signed a landmark agreement to expand cooperation in counterterrorism, artificial intelligence, and advanced computing infrastructure.



Israeli officials welcomed the move, calling it a strong step against Iran-linked influence networks.





Milei’s decision marks a significant geopolitical shift in Latin America, where several countries have taken a more cautious stance, while Argentina moves closer to Israel and the United States.





The designation carries added weight given Argentina’s history with Iran, particularly the 1994 AMIA bombing, reinforcing efforts to curb Tehran’s influence in the region.