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Armed Gang Storms Naledi Pandor’s Pretoria Home

Former International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor was the victim of a violent house robbery at her Villieria home in Pretoria on Friday night after three armed suspects allegedly forced their way into the property.

According to reports, the suspects confronted Pandor in her bedroom while holding her husband in the bathroom as they ransacked the house.

The robbers fled with several stolen items, including televisions, a laptop, mobile phones and the family’s Toyota Cross, which was later recovered in Mamelodi East.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and police have since opened a case as investigations continue.