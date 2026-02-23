Armed Man Shot Dead After Breaching Security at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Residence





A man has been shot and killed after entering the secure perimeter of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, according to the U.S. Secret Service.





Officials say the incident occurred at approximately 01:30 ET (06:30 GMT). The suspect, described as a white male, was reportedly carrying a shotgun and a fuel can when he was stopped at one of the gates of the property.





According to authorities, officers confronted the individual after he entered the secured area. When he allegedly raised the shotgun, agents opened fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.





The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is assisting in the investigation and collecting evidence. Further details regarding the suspect’s identity and motive have not yet been released.





Officials also confirmed that President Trump was not in Florida at the time of the incident.



Investigations are ongoing.



