ARMED POLICE OFFICERS STOP UKA LEADERS FROM ATTENDING SUNDAY CHURCH SERVICES ON THE COPPERBELT…. Surround Churches where ECL, Sikota, Kalaba attended.

Sunday, 16th June, 2024.

This morning, armed Zambia police officers supported by armed UPND cadres have stopped the United Kwacha Alliance, UKA Presidents from attending various Church Services on the Copperbelt.

Sixth Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu and NHP President Chishala Kateka were blocked from attending a designated Church Service where they had been initially invited but later managed to sneak in a Catholic Church.

CDP President Apostle Dan Pule and NCP President Peter Chanda were scheduled to worship at Christ the King Church in Kitwe but were completely turned away by more than 50 police officers who escorted them out of Kitwe.

UKA Chairperson, SC Sakwiba Sikota and ZRP President Wright Musoma managed to escape the police dragnet and worshiped at Disciples Fellowship Ministries International (DFMI) in Ndola but latter trailed by both armed Police and UPND cadres.

CF President Harry Kalaba was in Chingola at St Peters and Paul’s Parish when armed UPND cadres surrounded the parish. He was whisked through the back, left his vehicles, and went to BIGOCA in Lulamba where the UPND cadres followed him again.

In President Hichilema’s Regime, Zambia Police have been summoning and arresting clergy critical of his Government including disrupting meetings between priests and opposition political figures.

It is also worth noting that President Hakainde Hichilema has never attended and officiated at the National Day of Prayer and Fasting with his UPND senior officials and members calling it a useless day when in the opposition.

It is therefore, not surprising that the Zambia Police under President Hichilema’s Government are showing the same gross contempt towards the clergy and churches who associate with critical voices.

The heavy handedness by the Zambia Police of this magnitude towards clergy and the church has never been seen before in the history of Zambia. President Hichilema has once again scored another ‘first.’

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA