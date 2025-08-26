Armed robbers  storms a church robbing congregants of their belongings

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for three armed robbers who stormed a church in Mkhuhlu, Calcutta, South Africa on Sunday, August 24, firing shots and robbing congregants of their belongings before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane, the suspects entered the church during a service and ordered worshippers to lie down at gunpoint. “The suspects, armed with firearms, instructed everyone to lie down. They then robbed the congregants of their cellphones, cash, and car keys,” Ndubane said.

The robbers made their escape in a white VW Polo belonging to one of the victims. Police confirmed that several shots were fired inside the church, but no one was injured. “Several spent cartridges were recovered on the floor. At this stage, no arrests have been made, and the investigation continues,” Ndubane added.

Acting provincial police commissioner Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi condemned the attack, calling it a disturbing escalation of violent crime. “It is deeply concerning that criminals now boldly target places of worship, which should be sanctuaries of peace and safety,” he said.

Police have appealed to the public for assistance in tracking down the suspects. Anyone with information has been urged to contact Lieutenant Colonel Skhumbuzo Ceko on 082 922 9902, the SAPS Crime Stop line on 08600 10111, or to submit details through the MySAPS App. “All information will be treated with the utmost confidentiality, and callers may remain anonymous,” Ndubane said.