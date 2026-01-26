ARMY COMMANDER MISUSED WORD ‘EXTERMINATE’ – DEFENSE MINISTER



Minister of Defence Ambrose Lufuma has clarified that Army Commander Lieutenant General Godfrey Zyeele misused the word “exterminate” when addressing the issue of illegal mining activities in Mufumbwe.





Lufuma said that exterminating people is not an option under the current government, stressing that the Zambia Army’s mandate is to peacefully remove and guide illegal miners out of the affected area, not to harm them.





His remarks follow a viral video in which Lt Gen Zyeele was heard stating that the Commander-in-Chief had directed the army to “exterminate” illegal miners. In the video, the Army Commander said the directive was clear, adding that while the army did not intend to use force, it would do so if deemed necessary, acknowledging that such actions could result in consequences including injuries or loss.





The Minister’s clarification seeks to reassure the public that the government remains committed to lawful and humane approaches in dealing with illegal mining activities.