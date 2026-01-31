ARMY OFFICER ‘PUNCHED’ BY HIS WIFE’S SIDE DUDE



COURT heard how a daring Lusaka physicist, allegedly punched his girlfriend’s husband, an army officer.





This was during an altercation after Dickson Musopelo, of Chelston, was found in the victim’s bedroom with the army officer’s wife.





The army officer, who will only be reffered to as officer Kay, to avoid stigma, later reported his wife’s boyfriend to police for assault.





He told police how he discovered Mr Musupelo in a wardrobe where he hid after he found him with his wife Melody Kuliwa, in their matrimonial home.





Evidence is that on September 26, 2025, the accused allegedly assaulted officer Kay at his material home.





Musopelo denied the charge before Lusaka magistrate Victora Mututwa.



Evidence is that on the material day, officer Kay, a father of three, was working out of town.



When he made an impromptu return home at night, he found his wife, Ms Kuliwa with Musopelo in his matrimonial bedroom, and saw semen on the bed.





This discovery led to altercation, which left the complainant with injuries allegedly inflicted by the accused.



Magistrate Mututwa heard that officer Kay painstakingly restrained himself to avoid doing the unthinkable to his wife and her lover.





But in his defence , the accused said he acted in self defence because officer Kay was aggressive.



He narrated that on the material day, he went to “rest” at his girlfriend’s place.





Musopelo said his girlfriend, Kuliwa, had informed him that she was on separation with officer Kay.



“Around 22:30, she [Ms Kuliwa] woke me up and said that officer Kay is here, I went to hide in the wardrobe, just to avoid conflict”.





He said when officer Kay walked into the bedroom, the couple greeted each other.



“But he(victim) noticed that there was someone else in the room. He came to open the door of the wardrobe, he saw me…it was near the bathroom”.





The accused said he tried to sneak out of the room but the victim pulled him from the trousers.



“He grabbed my belt and Kuliwa came in between to restrain us but as she was trying that, the complainant started throwing punches, the first punch was not aimed at me but her, so I pulled her out”.





Musopelo said the victim repeatedly punched him.



“I fell into the bath tub, he hit me on the head, water started filling the tub and I was almost drowning”.



“…as he was punching me while I was on the ground, I punched him just once with my left hand”.





The accused, who said he became unconscious at some point due to the beating, later managed to flee with Kuliwa, who is his former college mate.





In cross examination, the accused said he had no proof to show that he was assaulted by officer Kay.





“You were found having sex in their matrimonial bedroom, did you challenge that evidence?” a prosecutor asked Musopelo who said “We never had sex”.

