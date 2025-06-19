Arnold Schwarzenegger says immigrants should behave like guests in America

Arnold Schwarzenegger has weighed in on the ongoing national debate over immigration, emphasising the importance of legal entry and respectful behaviour from newcomers to the United States.

The 77-year-old former California governor and Hollywood star appeared Tuesday, June 17, on The View, where he reflected on his own immigration journey. Schwarzenegger, who arrived in the U.S. from Austria at age 21 with no connections or support, said his story exemplifies the possibilities available in America for those who follow the rules.

“I came here legally. I had no money, no friends, no safety net but I had a dream,” Schwarzenegger said. “This country gave me everything, and I worked hard for it. That’s the beauty of America.”

He stressed that immigrants can achieve the American Dream if they respect the nation’s laws. “If you come here legally and act like a guest in someone’s home, you can succeed,” he added.

The former bodybuilder and two-term governor didn’t shy away from addressing illegal immigration, stating bluntly, “Foreigners doing illegal things, they are not smart. It’s not about being against immigrants, it’s about respecting the rules.”

Schwarzenegger’s comments come amid a tense national climate, with immigration raids, public protests, and heated policy debates dominating headlines. His call for order and personal accountability lands squarely in the middle of the political firestorm, offering a perspective shaped by personal experience and a long career in both public service and entertainment.