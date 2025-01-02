ARREST AND DETENTION OF DETECTIVE INSPECTOR TITUS PHIRI FOR AIDING PRISONERS TO ESCAPE – KANYAMA POLICE STATION



January 01,2024-The Zambia Police Service wishes to confirm the arrest and detention of Detective Inspector Titus Phiri, Team Leader at Leonard Cheelo Police Post under Kanyama Police Station, for aiding thirteen (13) suspects to escape from lawful custody.





The incident occurred yesterday December 31, 2024 at approximately 10:00 hours at Leonard Cheelo Police Post. This was reported at 14:30 hours by Chief Inspector Maiya, Officer-In-Charge at Leonard Cheelo Police Post. Preliminary investigations reveal that Detective Inspector Phiri, in a state of intoxication, forcibly seized cell keys from Woman Constable Serah Banda .





Subsequently, Detective Inspector Phiri unlocked both the male and female cells and instructed the suspects to leave, stating they were free to cross over into the New Year. Out of the 15 suspects in custody, 13 escaped. Following the incident, the officer fled the scene and disappeared into the nearby compound.





The names of the suspects who escaped are as follows:



1.Kennedy Musonda – Assault OABH (GBV)

2.Caredi Mumeka – Affray

3.Memory Tembo – Affray

4.Agness Mwaba – Assault OABH

5.Maclean Shanaube – Assault OABH, Burglary, and Theft



6.Lastone Ngosa – Assault OABH

7.Fletcher Nkosani – Conduct likely to cause a breach of peace

8.Enock Banda – Obtaining goods by false pretenses



9.Memory Mpukuta – Theft

10.Jane Banda – Theft

11.Simon Phiri – Possession of psychological substances

12.David Sibalwi

13.Kelvin Mwape



Current Status

All the suspects, remain at large. A docket of case has been opened, and a manhunt has been launched. The Zambia Police Service has intensified efforts to locate and apprehend the escapees.





We urge members of the public with any information that may assist in locating the suspects to report to the nearest police station.





The Zambia Police Service reiterates its commitment to upholding law and order and assures the public that decisive action will be taken against any officer found to be abusing their authority or acting contrary to the law.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER