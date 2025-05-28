ARRESTING OFFICER IN NDOZO LODGE CORRUPTION CASE RESIGNS, LEAVES COUNTRY



May 28, 2025 – Lusaka



A MAIN witness in the Ndozo Lodge multi-count corruption case, Clement Chipasha, has resigned from the Anti-Corruption Commission and has since left the country.





When the matter came up for continuation of trial yesterday before Lusaka Senior Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga, the prosecution told the court Mr Chipasha was not available.





The court was further told Mr Chipasha had resigned from the ACC and has even reallocated to the United Kingdom.





“We would like to inform you that we filed an application to you so that the witness [Mr Chipasha] should testify on video (zoom)conference however, we did not serve defence,” the state said.





Magistrate Wishimanga adjourned the matter for a ruling today on how the matter should proceed.





In this case, Clint Sichamba, his wife Eudora Nambela, and their son David are facing corruption charges. They are also jointly charged with co-directors and shareholders of Ndozo Lodge and Mulozi Trading Limited, charges they have all denied.



