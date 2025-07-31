ARRESTING OFFICER TENDERS JOHN GENERAL’S CLOTHES LEFT AT THE SCENE AS EVIDENCE





AN arresting officer has narrated in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court how John Nundwe, also known as Bishop John General ran for his dear life, leaving his clothes, including an under garment after he was allegedly caught red-handed having sex with a married church member.





Willinton Fwalanga yesterday testified that he received information while on duty on November 22, 2023 that John General was caught having sex with a church member and he ran away leaving his clothes behind.





Fwalanga said the report came from Ballaston police that there was a woman who was allegedly raped by a pastor who had gone to her house to conduct prayers.





The witness said he sent his junior officer to the scene where he recovered the accused person’s clothes.



Fwalanga said Nundwe ran away before he was caught.





He said the officer who went to the scene told him that after the husband to the victim found the accused on top of his wife, he ran away leaving his belongings.





Fwalanga said they recovered a black cap written BMW, a grey short written Nike, black half shoes, a t-shirt with stripes, a black belt, iPhone 13 pro max, car keys, blue pant, green trousers, a blanket with suspected blood stains and a motor vehicle black in colour registration number BCD 373.





The witness showed the court each item and handed them as part of evidence.



Fwalanga said on the same day of the incident, he interviewed the complainant who narrated to him that she has been married for six years, and everytime she got pregnant she could miscarry.





It was heard that the survivor watched a programme on TV where a woman was giving a testimony on how she became pregnant through visiting John General’s church, and she became interested and visited the church.





She further narrated that she was given anointing water, but all that didn’t work out and she did not conceive.



The arresting officer said the survivor later revealed that she then informed bishop John General about the issue, and he promised to conduct prayers at her house.





The witness said the accused visited the complainant’s house on November 22, 2023 with his colleague.



Fwalanga said the accused went round the house and when they reached the spare bedroom, the complainant decided to go to the main bedroom to get a bible and pen, and when she went back to the spare bedroom, she found bishop John General naked and demanded to have sex with her.





She stated that she refused and shouted for help but no one came to her rescue.



He said the complainant informed him that she was threatened to be killed using a gun if she continued to refuse.





“From there she said she was punished on the bed, as she was being raped, the husband came and found the pastor on top of his wife, she narrated that John General called his colleague in the sitting room to bring a gun so that he should shoot the husband.”





“The husband got scared and went outside, it was at that moment that John General managed to escape, went outside and jumped the wall fence, she then told me that she was on her monthly period. And that the alleged rape, the blood stains remained on the blanket,” the officer said.



He also said on November 23, 2023, he went to Zicta and submitted the accused phone where he established that there was communication between Nundwe and the complainant.





He said he found a message dated October 27, 2022 coming from the complainant saying “Daddy what should i do for me to have a child”



Another message from the complainant read “I need a child please daddy”



And on the December 15, 2022 there was a response from John General which read “Bwela Tupange” meaning come we make.





“I also noted that on November 21 and 22, 2023 there was communication between the two. There was a WhatsApp call.”



“Having analysed the statement from the complainant, it came to my conclusion that John General took advantage of the vulnerability of complainant to have sex without consent,” he said.





Fwalanga said he made up his mind to officially arrest and charge the accused with the offence of rape.



Under warn and caution in English, he denied the charge.





The matter has been adjourned to September 18, 2025 for continuation of trial.



By Lucy Phiri

Kalemba