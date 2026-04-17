ARTEMIS II ASTRONAUT REID WISEMAN REVEALS RAW MOON MISSION DETAILS — TOILET FAILS, SMOKE ALARM AT 80,000 MILES, TEARS ON THE FAR SIDE



Reid Wiseman just gave the unfiltered rundown from Artemis II.





“The Orion toilet had a clogged vent line that limited urine events and turned waste into crystalline problems in space,” Wiseman said.



He continued: “A smoke alarm suddenly went off 80,000 miles from Earth during reentry prep — things got tense fast.”





On the emotional high: “The crew was moved to tears seeing the far side of the Moon — the first humans in this generation to witness it that way.”





Despite the challenges, Wiseman made it clear the crew is locked and loaded: “Despite the hiccups, we could strap Artemis III on the rocket tomorrow and the crew would be ready to fly.”





He closed strong: “We launched as friends and returned as best friends.”



This is NASA delivering American excellence — pushing the edge of human spaceflight with grit, problem-solving, and unbreakable team spirit. Real heroes. Real progress. God bless these astronauts.