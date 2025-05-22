Arthur Wina – A Legacy of Service, Sacrifice, and Nation-Building



Amb. Anthony Mukwita wrote:



21 May 25



On the evening of May 21st, Zambia will pause to remember and celebrate one of its towering founding fathers—Arthur Wina, a man whose fingerprints are etched into the very foundation of the republic.





At 17:30 hours, the ‘Government Complex’ in Lusaka will play host to the launch of a commemorative book in his honour.





Chief Guest at the ceremony will be Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, a fitting nod to Wina’s pivotal role as Zambia’s first Finance Minister.



Born into colonial-era Barotseland, Arthur Wina was a scholar, liberation fighter, and statesman.



He rose from humble roots to serve in some of Zambia’s most powerful ministerial roles following independence in 1964.





But it was in the Ministry of Finance where he truly etched his mark—tasked with the herculean duty of crafting an economic path for a young, resource-rich but infrastructure-poor Zambia.





His intellectual prowess, discipline, and charisma endeared him to many, both in the cabinet and across the nation.



Colleagues described him as “calm, deliberate, and always focused on the bigger picture,” often acting as a stabilising force during the fragile post-independence years.





His efforts were vital in laying the groundwork for Zambia’s financial institutions and fiscal frameworks—some of which still stand today.





Though Arthur Wina passed away in 1995, his legacy has been preserved with quiet dignity by his widow, Madam Inonge Mutukwa Wina, who herself made history in 2015 by becoming Zambia’s first female Vice President under President Edgar Lungu.





Her own life story is one of resilience, service, and trailblazing leadership—she remains a symbol of strength, compassion, and integrity.





Arthur Wina’s name shall never be left out when the history of ‘returning to multiparty democracy’ is written.





In a gesture that echoes the couple’s lifetime of public service, all proceeds from the book launch will go to charity, specifically the Arthur Wina Memorial Hospital, a facility aimed at improving healthcare access in underserved communities.





This is not just a tribute—it’s a continuation of the Wina family’s enduring commitment to Zambia.



As Zambia confronts a new set of economic and political challenges today, revisiting the life and lessons of Arthur Wina is not merely an act of nostalgia—it is a call to draw inspiration from a man who gave his all for the betterment of others.





In a time of fleeting loyalties and transactional politics, Arthur Wina’s legacy reminds us that true leadership is anchored in vision, humility, and national service.





May 21st is more than a book launch. It’s a rekindling of the Zambian spirit, making Zambia love again.





Tickets are K1000 towards charity, comes with refreshments, I am definitely rocking the house!



Amb. AM