ARTICLE 51 IS MEASURED FROM ELECTION DAY — NOT NOMINATION DAY. THIS PETITION IS BOTH WRONG AND PREMATURE.





I have read the petition by Mr. Isaac Mwanza and the consortium seeking to disqualify over 100 independent parliamentary candidates. Citizens are entitled to ask our courts to interpret the Constitution. But this petition is built on a misreading of Article 51(a) — and on a calendar that does not exist in our law.





Read the provision carefully.

Article 51(a) says a person is eligible to stand as an independent if they are “not a member of a political party and have not been a member of a political party for at least two months immediately before the date of the election.” The reference point is the date of the election — not the date of nomination.





So let us do the simple arithmetic. The general election is on 13 August 2026. Two months immediately before that is 13 June 2026. That means the constitutionally relevant window runs from 13 June to 13 August 2026.





A candidate who filed nomination papers as an independent is fully entitled to formally cease party membership at any point up to 13 June 2026 and still satisfy Article 51(a) in every respect.





This is fatal to the petition for two reasons.

First, the petition measures membership from nomination day. The Constitution does not. There was indeed an attempt, through the 2025 amendment process, to shift this test to the date “for nominations” — but that amendment never became law. The petitioner is therefore asking the court to enforce a version of Article 51 that Parliament never enacted.





Second, and decisively: as I write this on 29 May 2026, the two-month window has not even begun. It opens on 13 June. No candidate can be in breach of a period that has not started. The petition is premature on its own facts.





Beyond the timing, the petition also confuses formal party membership with political association. Being photographed with old colleagues or attending an event is not “membership” in any legal sense — and punishing citizens for association collides with Article 21. The ECZ, our constitutional gatekeeper, vetted and validly accepted these nominations; the burden lies on the petitioner to prove actual membership within the prohibited window, not on candidates to disprove rumour.





Striking over 100 validly nominated candidates from the ballot would disenfranchise voters across more than 100 constituencies, offending Article 45’s guarantee of free and fair representation.





The Constitution prescribes a scalpel; this petition wields a sledgehammer.

The law is clear. The window opens on 13 June 2026. Until then — and for anyone who complies by then — there is no case to answer. Let the candidates stand. Let the people vote.



Kaonga Boyd Jr



#Zambia #Article51 #Constitution #ECZ #2026Elections #RuleOfLaw