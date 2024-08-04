ASAP Rocky Gets New Assault Trial Date After Judge Rejects Motion To Dismiss

“Rocky and his family are very eager to get this thing to trial,” ASAP Rocky’s lawyer says.

As ASAP Rocky fans eagerly anticipate his new album Don’t Be Dumb, which drops on August 30, the hitmaker has a lot on his plate. Aside from readying the long-awaited project, he’s also currently wrapped up in some legal drama.

Rocky is accused of shooting in his former childhood friend and collaborator ASAP Relli’s direction back in 2021, and grazing his hand. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree assault involving a semi-automatic firearm in January.

Yesterday, legal reporter Meghann Cuniff spoke with ASAP Rocky’s lawyer Joe Tacopina outside of the courtroom, after a judge rejected the defense’s motion to dismiss the case. According to Tacopina, they’re ready to go to trial, and Rocky is looking forward to finally getting back to what matters most to him. His trial is scheduled to begin later this year.

ASAP Rocky’s Trial Begins On November 12, 2024

"Rocky and his family are very eager to get this thing to trial."



I caught up with A$AP Rocky's lawyer Joe Tacopina after court in LA today.



Rocky is headed to trial in November after a judge rejected Tacopina's dismissal motion.



Full article: https://t.co/eZ4TYxVPHc pic.twitter.com/uEy88x0hf6 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 2, 2024

“We understood the likelihood of success on this motion was slim at this stage,” Tacopina explained. “We’ve always been preparing for trial… So we’ll be ready for that moment.” Rocky’s attorney also went on to confirm that his trial is now set to begin on November 12, just a few weeks after it was originally scheduled. “Rocky and his family are very eager to get this thing to trial,” he added. “He’s doing great.”

Tacopina also says that Rocky is focused on his children and career at the moment, which makes sense considering his looming release date. Earlier this week, he chatted about the album with Zane Lowe for New Music Daily. He confirmed that no tracks that have leaked will appear on the LP. “I might perform [them] here and there,” he said. “But if it’s leaked, it is what it is.” What do you think of ASAP Rocky’s dismissal motion getting rejected by a judge? What about his trial beginning later this year? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.