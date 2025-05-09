ASAP Rocky Shares Why He & Rihanna Decided To Announce Third Pregnancy

It had been speculated for a little bit now that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were expecting another little monster, so it made sense to come clean.

There may have been a lot of attention-grabbing looks at the Met Gala this year, but ASAP Rocky and Rihanna kind of stole the show. If you haven’t heard already, the rapper and singer are now in the midst of a third pregnancy together. The power couple dropped the bombshell early into the evening yesterday (May 5) thanks to RiRi’s tight outfit proudly displaying a baby bump.

However, it’s admittedly difficult to call it shocking news as many folks online have been anticipating what they felt was obvious. For example, there were reports of Rihanna supporting Rocky during his Rolling Loud set this year. While there, she was seen wearing a baggier ensemble which drove rumors to no end.

Moreover, there’s the fact that the Barbadian businesswoman has been very open to expanding her home. “You know what, I hope so,” she told ET last June. That question was presumably a result of her not appearing at last year’s Met Gala.

But her and ASAP Rocky weren’t ducking the cameras and the reporters this year despite the fact that they’ve known about this. But why not keep it a secret? Well, to be honest, the New York born rapper (and Rihanna) was “tired of” hiding it.

In an interview with AP captured by Uproxx, Rocky said it just felt good to get that weight off of their chests. “It feels amazing, you know? We were tired of holding that, and it was time to show the people what we was cooking up. I’m glad everybody’s happy for us, because we’re definitely happy.”

He was then asked about said fans’ happiness and how much it means that so many are rooting for them. “That’s amazing. Honestly, it’s a blessing nonetheless, because you know how some people in other situations at times can be envious of other people, but we’ve been seeing love for the most part. We’re real receptive to that. We appreciate that, you know what I mean? That’s love. Love is love.”

Unfortunately, outside of the rumors being confirmed, we don’t know anything yet about how far along she is. But what we do know is that their boys, RZA and Riot, are going to have another sibling. Congratulations from the HNHH crew Rihanna and ASAP Rocky!