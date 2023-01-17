Ask your western friends to lift sanctions on Zimbabwe, Bowman Lusambo urges HH

Former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has advised President Hakainde Hichilema to use his strong relationship with western powers to ask them to lift sanctions imposed on neighbouring Zimbabwe.

Mr. Lusambo said it is unfair that Zimbabwe is still subjected to harsh trade sanctions by the US and its western allies which has caused a lot of pain on ordinary Zimbabweans.

He said President Hichilema who appears to be a darling of the West should prevail over his new friends and have them struck Zimbabwe off the sanctions list.

Mr Lusambo said the sanctions were originally targeted at late Zimbabwean strong man Robert Mugabe which make them irrelevant in present day Zimbabwe.

“Those sanctions have reached their Sell-By-Date, they are expired and should be lifted immediately. Our comrades in Zimbabwe have suffered for so long,” he stated.

He told a media briefing at his residence in Chamba Valley over the weekend that the Zimbabwean economy has been strangled for so long by the sanctions and should now be allowed to breathe.

“President Hichilema wines and dines with these people. We know they like him, so let him use that leverage to ask that Zimbabwe be excused for now. In Africa, when your neighbours house is on fire, yours is next. We should allow Zimbabwe to breathe now,” he said.

Mr. Lusambo also urged Zimbabweans to safeguard their democracy and sovereignty as they go to the polls later this year.

“We ask our brothers and sisters in Zimbabwe not to make the Zambia mistake, let them not hand over power to puppets of the West. Kenya did well to say No to western imperialists by voting for comrade Ruto, Zimbabwe should protect itself by maintaining Zanu-PF in power,” he said.

Mr. Lusambo said Zimbabweans should follow keenly the happenings in Zambia where people have now realised that voting for the UPND was a big mistake.

“Zimbabweans please don’t think comrade Mnangagwa is a bad man, he is not a bad man, even comrade Chamisa isn’t a bad person per se but he only been used by the bad people in the West to come and destroy Zimbabwe the way Hakainde Hichilema is destroying Zambia,” he said.