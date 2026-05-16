Archbishop Emeritus Mpundu Dies

ARCHBISHOP TELESPHORE MPUNDU DIES



The Catholic Church in Zambia is mourning the death of former Archbishop of Lusaka, Most Rev. Telesphore George Mpundu, who died on May 15, 2026.





In a statement issued to the faithful, clergy and religious communities, Metropolitan Archbishop of Lusaka Most Rev. Dr. Alick Banda announced the passing of the Emeritus Archbishop with “deep sorrow.”





Archbishop Mpundu was a prominent religious figure in Zambia who was widely loved and appreciated by many people, including Catholics across the country, for his humility, wisdom and fearless voice on national issues.





Born on May 21, 1947, at Kapatu Mission, Archbishop Mpundu was ordained to the priesthood in 1972 before being installed as Bishop of Mbala, now Mpika Diocese, in 1987.





He served as Bishop of Mbala for 19 years before being appointed Coadjutor Archbishop of Lusaka in 2004. In 2006, he became Archbishop of Lusaka, a position he held until his retirement in 2018.





During his episcopal ministry, Archbishop Mpundu also served several terms as President of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB). He was respected for his strong advocacy on governance, social justice and national affairs, often speaking boldly on matters affecting the nation.





Archbishop Banda described the late cleric as a courageous shepherd who guided the faithful with compassion and wisdom while standing firmly for truth and justice.





The Archdiocese of Lusaka has directed all parishes and religious communities to offer Masses of Suffrage for the repose of Archbishop Mpundu’s soul.



Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in due course.