ASPIRING MAYOR PLEDGES TO TRANSFORM KITWE THROUGH WASTE RECYCLING



…as he describes waste as a valuable resource capable of transforming Kitwe into a cleaner, greener, and more economically vibrant city



Kitwe… Friday January 31, 2025



Kitwe mayoral hopeful Charles Kabwita has outlined a bold plan to revolutionize waste management in the city if elected in 2026.





Speaking recently, Kabwita emphasized that waste recycling would be a cornerstone of his administration, aimed at driving environmental sustainability and fostering economic growth.



Mr Kabwita stated that his vision involves encouraging businesses to invest in recycling, leveraging advancements in technology to enhance waste management practices.





He noted that this initiative would not only preserve the environment but also generate employment opportunities, particularly for young people, by promoting entrepreneurship in the recycling sector.



He further revealed plans for the Kitwe City Council, under his leadership, to collaborate with the private sector in expanding recycling programs.





While some companies have already ventured into recycling, Kabwita stressed the need for greater participation to unlock the industry’s full potential.



He highlighted that scaling up these efforts would lead to job creation, increased revenue, and a cleaner urban environment.



To achieve these goals, Kabwita outlined several key priorities:





Public-Private Partnerships: He plans to attract both local and international investors to set up or expand recycling businesses in Kitwe.



Waste Collection and Segregation: He proposed introducing specialized disposal bins for different types of waste—such as plastics, paper, biodegradable materials, and metals—to streamline recycling processes.





Community Engagement and Education: Kabwita pledged to launch public awareness campaigns aimed at encouraging responsible waste disposal and recycling habits among residents.



Incentives for Recycling Businesses: He advocated for supportive policies, including tax breaks and grants, to boost the recycling industry.



Job Creation and Skills Training: Kabwita committed to partnering with vocational training institutions to equip youth with skills in recycling and sustainable waste management.





Kabwita described waste as “a valuable resource” that, if properly managed, could transform Kitwe into a cleaner, greener, and more economically vibrant city.



He called on residents and stakeholders to join him in building a sustainable future for all.





As a former Chimwemwe Ward Councillor, Kabwita is positioning himself as a candidate focused on innovation, collaboration, and environmental stewardship in his bid for the 2026 mayoral race.