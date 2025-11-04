Aspiring Munali Lawmaker Decries The Crisis Of Junkies; They’re Killing, They’re Robbing & Sexually Abusing People 24/7 In Lusaka’s Kalikiliki & Ngombe Areas





Residents of Kalikiliki and Ng’ombe compounds are living in fear due to the rampant criminal activities of ma Junky. These Goons are terrorizing the communities 24/7.





According to reports received via text and message, defenceless residents are being assaulted even in broad daylight, with some being killed, stabbed, or robbed while people watch in horror.There are also reports of sexual violence, further traumatizing the community. The lack of effective government intervention has left residents feeling vulnerable and abandoned.





Authorities must take immediate action to address this crisis and ensure public safety. We urge the government and law enforcement agencies, especially the @Zambia Zambia Police Service to deploy more police officers to these areas to deter crime and protect residents. Government must also provide rehabilitation programs and social services to help substance abusers overcome addiction. They must work with local leaders and residents to develop effective strategies for addressing the root causes of substance abuse and crime.





By working together, we can reclaim our communities and create a safer, more secure environment for all residents. It’s time for collective action to address the substance abuse problem and restore peace in Kalikiliki, Ng’ombe, and other parts of the country affected by atrocities been committed by ma Junk…





