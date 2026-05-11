Aspiring running mate to President  Hichilema has called on ZambiansUrges Zambians to Re-Elect President HH

UPND Member Urges Zambians to Re-Elect President HH



UPND member and aspiring running mate to President Hakainde Hichilema, Lengwe Cornelius Bwalya, has called on Zambians to vote for President Hichilema in the August elections, saying the country has recorded significant economic and social progress under the UPND administration.





In a press statement, Mr Bwalya said the government has stabilized the economy through strategic policies, pointing to improved inflation figures, a stronger Kwacha against the Dollar, and positive GDP growth forecasts as signs that Zambia is moving in the right direction. He attributed the progress to reforms in mining, agriculture, and debt management introduced by the UPND government.





Mr Bwalya further praised the increase in Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocations from K1.4 million to K40 million per constituency, describing it as a bold step towards taking development directly to communities across the country.





He also highlighted the expansion of the school feeding programme to all 116 districts and the introduction of free education from Grade One to Form Five, saying the policies have positively impacted millions of learners nationwide.





Mr Bwalya urged citizens to “defend the gains” made under President Hichilema’s leadership by turning out in large numbers to vote for the UPND in the August 13 elections, stating that the President has demonstrated commitment to improving the lives of ordinary Zambians within five years in office.



Kumwesu