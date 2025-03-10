Assassinations, rituals, and power struggles within ZANU PF

Socialite and activist Susan Mutami has stirred controversy with explosive claims regarding internal conflicts within ZANU PF, alleging that state security agents were involved in assassination plots and ritualistic practices during the ruling party’s succession battles. Her shocking revelations have added fuel to the ongoing discussions about the dark side of Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

Mutami took to her social media platform to recount a chilling account of how the late Professor Jonathan Moyo’s daughter was allegedly murdered by a state-sponsored hit squad during the height of the ZANU PF leadership struggle. According to Mutami, the assassination was part of a series of covert actions by the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), which she claims has a history of engaging in ritualistic blood-drinking practices to “cleanse” their victims, a practice allegedly rooted in the traditions of the liberation war.

“As you all know, tragically, Prof Jonathan Moyo’s daughter was eliminated by a hit squad during the peak of ZANU PF succession battles. I had been following the story closely behind the scenes, and the day I saw him cry at the funeral broke me into pieces. To make matters worse, she was buried without her most precious organ,” Mutami wrote.

She went on to claim that the CIO operatives, as part of their ritual, consume the blood of their victims as part of a “cleansing” process to purify the soul, which she says is a practice that dates back to wartime traditions. While these claims are yet to be substantiated, they have prompted widespread discussion about the extent of state-sponsored violence and secretive rituals in Zimbabwe’s political power struggles.

Mutami also exposed a covert plot she claims she uncovered to assassinate Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the son of the late former President Robert Mugabe. According to Mutami, the plot was a form of political retribution against the former First Lady Grace Mugabe, stemming from deep-rooted political grievances.

“I happened to stumble upon a covert file where people were planning to eliminate Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe because his mother had stepped on their toes. My conscience wouldn’t let me rest, and I didn’t want Dr. Grace Mugabe to go through what Prof Jonathan Moyo had gone through,” Mutami revealed.

Mutami further claims that she shared this information with the late President Mugabe through a trusted CIO contact. She alleges that Mugabe was shocked by her revelation, as even the intelligence agency had been unaware of the plot.

“They asked me to repeat the story five times. Happyton Bonyongwe knows about this story. They investigated my claims, which turned out to be true, and President Mugabe was shocked how I had managed to gather that kind of information because the organisation didn’t have the data, and I wasn’t trained to do that kind of work,” she said.

Impressed by her intelligence-gathering skills, Mutami claims that President Mugabe personally offered her a position within the CIO, but she turned it down, stating that she had no interest in intelligence work or relocating back to Zimbabwe.

“I was offered employment in the CIO by the late President Mugabe himself, but I politely declined the offer because I didn’t do a gesture of goodwill for a reward,” she explained.

In addition to the offer from Mugabe’s CIO, Mutami claimed that Zimbabwe’s Defence Intelligence also sought to recruit her, offering professional training and a job. However, former Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso (SB) Moyo opposed her recruitment. She recalls a tense meeting with Moyo, where he gave her an ultimatum to choose between the job offer from Defence Intelligence and her loyalty to him.

“SB Moyo got wind of the proposal and called for an urgent meet-up. He angrily asked if I was out of my mind. He didn’t want me in the system but by his side whenever he needed me. He gave me an option to choose between him and the Defence Intelligence job offer, and of course, you all know I loved that man. I chose him, and to date, I don’t have any regrets,” Mutami shared.

Mutami concluded her revelations by urging ZANU PF members to reflect on the innocent lives affected by their internal power struggles. She lamented the cycle of violence, betrayal, and exploitation within the ruling party, warning that political battles often come at the cost of human lives.

“As you fight each other in ZANU PF, always think of the innocent casualties that might suffer because of your actions. ZANU is like a beast that devours its own grandchildren,” she said.

Her remarks have reignited discussions on the murky nature of Zimbabwe’s political landscape, where allegations of assassinations, internal purges, and intelligence plots have long been whispered within political circles. However, ZANU PF and government officials have yet to publicly respond to her claims.

As the debate continues, the Zimbabwean public is left grappling with the implications of these explosive allegations, questioning the extent to which state power has been used to eliminate perceived political threats, as well as the moral cost of the country’s political ambitions.

