ASSOCIATING WITH AN ILLEGAL TONSE ATTRACTS IMMEDIATE EXPULSION- LUBINDA’S PF

ASSOCIATING WITH AN ILLEGAL TONSE ATTRACTS IMMEDIATE EXPULSION



The Patriotic Front Central Committee held an urgent Central Committee at which it reiterated that any person associating himself/herself with a fictitious entity called “ECL Movement” stands expelled.





“Any member of the PF that associates with the break away Tonse, shall attract severe disciplinary action as provided for in the PF constitution”.





“The PF re-affirms the decision by ECL on 20th March 2025 to dismiss Dr Zumani Zimba from the former President office.”



The Committee has opened a process for elective position of Councilor, Council Chairperson, Mayor and Members of Parliament.





The Central Committee has approved the holding of a General Conference in February 2026.

Below are the resolutions:





RESOLUTIONS OF THE PF CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING HELD ON MONDAY 26th JANUARY 2026



1. DISASSOCIATION FROM MASQUERADERS

1.1 The Patriotic Front (PF) unequivocally dissociates itself from the so-called “ECL-PF Movement,” a fictitious construct propagated by a few rogue and selfish elements bent on dividing the party and obliterate the legacy of the late President Michael Chilufya Sata (MCS) the founding father of the PF.





1.2 The Central Committee reiterates that any association with this purported extension of the PF, or with any entities operating outside the legitimate Tonse Alliance—in which the PF is the anchor party under the chairmanship of Acting President Given Lubinda, as appointed by late H.E. Edgar Chagwa Lungu (MHSRIP)—remains illegal.





Any member of the PF that associates with the break away Tonse, shall attract severe disciplinary action as provided for in the PF constitution.





1.3 For avoidance of doubt ; any member of the PF who associates with the breakaway illegal Tonse, shall be deemed to have exited their membership of the Patriotic Front.





2. SAFEGUARDING THE TONSE ALLIANCE

2.1: The Patriotic Front (PF) reaffirms its position as the anchor party of the Tonse Alliance.





Further, and pursuant to deliberations held at its meeting of 10th January 2026, the Patriotic Front notes with grave concern that certain members of the Alliance have acted contrary to the agreed Rules of Engagement of the Patriotic Front and the governing documents of the Tonse Alliance. In particular, these members have purported to announce the expulsion of the Patriotic Front from the Alliance, an action that is inconsistent with the principles, procedures, and agreements collectively adopted by Alliance partners.





The Central Committee of the Patriotic Front is currently seized with the matter and is undertaking a comprehensive review. The Party is also awaiting formal responses and communication from member parties and organisations within the Alliance.





The Patriotic Front shall, in due course, communicate its position and the decisions arising from this process.



2.2 The PF re-affirms the decision by ECL on 20th March 2025 to dismiss Dr Zumani Zimba from the former President office.





3. Strengthening the Tonse Alliance

The PF shall work towards strengthening the alliance by recommending to the Tonse Council of Leaders:

• Welcome back all well-meaning Tonse members.

• Readmit former members who still subscribe to the 14 Rules of Engagement.

• Admit new applicants in line with the 14 Rules of Engagement.





4. THE REVIEW OF THE CONSTITUTION OF TONSE ALLIANCE

In view of the recent developments, the review of the Tonse constitution which was meant to have been conducted in the meeting of 20th January 2026 has been forfeited and the 14 rules of the engagement shall now prevail.





5. PF REPRESENTATIVES TO THE TONSE ALLIANCE

The PF Central Committee hereby appoints the following to represent the party in the Tonse Council of Leaders: 5.1-Chairperson; Acting President Hon Given Lubinda, 5.2 -Secretary General (SG) Hon Raphael Nakachinda, 5.3-PF National Chairperson Hon Jean Kapata MCC, 5.4-Deputy SG Politics Hon Miles B. Sampa MCC, 5.5-Deputy SG Administration Counsel Celestine Mukandila MCC, 5.6-Hon Professor Nkandu Luo MCC, 5.7-Chairman Election Hon Dr Frank Ngambi MCC, 5.8-Chairman Mobilization Hon Greyford Moonde, 5.9-Chairman Security Hon Steven Chungu, 5.10-Chairperson Finance Michelle Kazala MCC, 5.11-Chairperson Women (to be appointed), 5.12-Chairperson Youths (to be appointed), 5.13-Hon Makebi Zulu MCC, 5.14-Hon Sylvia Chalikosa MCC, 5.15-Hon Mumbi Phiri MCC, 5.16-Hon Chishimba Kambwili MCC, 5.17-Alined Phiri MCC, 5.17- Gabriel Kibombwe MCC, 5.18-PS Bernard Chomba





6. APPLICATION FOR CANDIDATURE FOR 2026 ELECTIVE POSITIONS .

The PF Central Committee has opened applications for adoptions for 2026 candidates for Councillors, Council Chairpersons, Mayors and Members of Parliament (MPs). The MCC Chairman of Elections will soon give further guidance on modalities of the process.





Issued by;

Celestine Mukandila

PF Deputy Secretary General Administration