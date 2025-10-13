AT 92, PAUL BIYA SEEKS TO EXTEND 43-YEAR RULE AS CAMEROON HEADS TO THE POLLS



By: Trt Africa



Cameroon holds presidential elections on Sunday with 92-year-old Paul Biya, the world’s oldest serving head of state, seeking to extend his already 43-year rule.





The eight million Cameroonians who are eligible to vote in the one-round election have, for the most part, only known one ruler in their lifetime.





Biya has been in power since 1982 and has won every election in the past 20 years by more than 70 percent of the ballot. He is widely expected to win again this time around.





Biya’s 12 opponents have made numerous public appearances in recent weeks, each promising a new dawn for Cameroon in place of Biya’s entrenched hold on public life.





The president’s main rival, former employment minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary, also campaigned in the regional capital Maroua this week.



