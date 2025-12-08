At first, I was completely shattered when he left. I fell into a deep depression because this was the man I sold my father’s motorcycle to support when he was recording his very first song- 2Baba’s ex wife Annie

“At first, I was completely shattered when he left. I fell into a deep depression because this was the man I sold my father’s motorcycle to support when he was recording his very first song.





I kept asking myself: Where did I go wrong? We weren’t perfect, but we had promised to love each other beyond our imperfections.



How did I even get here? I lost count of the nights I couldn’t sleep. This was the man I became a woman with—the man who taught me how to love a man.





When I finally realized I was chasing air, I gathered the strength to walk away. I was only causing myself more pain by blaming myself.





Inno, I hope peace finds you in the choice you made, because my peace never left with you”



-2Baba’s ex wife Annie painfully wishes him well.