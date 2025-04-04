At Least 16 Dead As Migrant Boats Sink Along Greece, Turkey Coasts

At least 16 people, including three children, lost their lives after two migrant boats sank off the coasts of Greece and Turkey on Thursday, according to AP.

The accidents occurred hours apart in the narrow waters of the Aegean Sea between the Greek island of Lesbos and the Turkish mainland.

In the first incident, a dinghy boat carrying migrants from Turkey to Greece began taking on water and sank in the morning.

According to Greece’s coast guard, they rescued 23 people and recovered the bodies of seven victims, including three women, two boys, a girl, and a man.

The survivors were taken to a migrant camp on Lesbos, while search and rescue operations continued into the afternoon, as the total number of passengers on board remained unclear.

Meanwhile, Turkish authorities reported that a separate boat sank in the same region.

The Turkish Canakkale governor’s office said the Turkish coast guard responded to an emergency call and deployed three boats and a helicopter.

According to them, Rescuers saved 25 people and recovered nine bodies, while the search for one missing person continued.

Despite favorable weather conditions, the tragedies highlight the persistent dangers faced by migrants attempting to reach Europe.

Greece remains a key entry point into the European Union for refugees fleeing conflict and hardship in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Many attempt the perilous journey from Turkey in overcrowded and unseaworthy boats, often leading to fatal accidents.

Greek authorities have intensified sea patrols to curb illegal crossings, pushing smugglers to seek alternative routes, including longer voyages from North Africa to southern Greece.

In 2024, over 54,000 migrants traveled the eastern Mediterranean route to Greece, while more than 7,700 crossed its land border with Turkey. The U.N. refugee agency reported 125 people dead or missing that year.

As of March 30, more than 8,000 migrants have arrived in Greece by sea, with 755 crossing by land, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.