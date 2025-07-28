At least 21 killed in attack on Catholic church in eastern Congo



At least 21 people were killed in a brutal attack on a Catholic church in Komanda, Ituri province, in the early hours of Sunday, July 27, 2025, according to local civil society leader Dieudonne Duranthabo.





The assault, believed to have been carried out by the Islamic State-affiliated Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), targeted worshippers attending an overnight mass.





The attackers, armed with guns and machetes, stormed the church around 1 a.m., shooting and hacking victims, burning nearby houses and shops, and abducting an unknown number of people. “More than 21 people were shot dead inside and outside, and we have recorded at least three charred bodies,” Duranthabo told The Associated Press.





The Congolese army confirmed at least 10 fatalities, while U.N.-backed Radio Okapi reported a higher death toll of 43, citing security sources.





This latest massacre underscores the ongoing security challenges facing the Congolese army and the urgent need for enhanced protection for civilians in Ituri province.