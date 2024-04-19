Lusaka Lawyer Celestine Mambula Mukandila

GOVERNMENT MUST PAY THE “ALL AFRICA GAMES 2024” ATHLETES – REAL ISSUES MUST BE DISCUSSED.

The Athletes that represented Zambia at the All Africa Games in Acra – Ghana have not been paid their allowances upto date but the Senior Government Officials that travelled with them have since been paid.

Colleagues, this is extremely wrong and immoral. Please pay our athletes their money, as this attitude by this government is derailing our efforts in the fight against Drug and Alcohol Abuse using sports.

The level of selfishness exhibited by our leaders in this cause leaves much to be desired.

These are patriotic athletes who decided to represent our country whole heartedly and yet we seem not to want to reward their efforts.

Bo Minister Honourable Elvis Nkandu and his two Permanent Secretaries (Chama Fumba and Kangwa Chileshe) must look into this issue immediately because “imwe kale mwa fola ishi indalama” (You have already gotten paid).

I am amazed that Sports Federations have been quiet on this issue and yet they must be in the forefront to look into the wellbeing of their athletes.

ATHLETES FROM THE FOLLOWING DISCIPLINES ARE AFFECTED

(Netball, Boxing, Athletics, Table Tennis, Judo, Badminton, Karate, Tennis, Mixed Marshall Arts and Swimming).

Can we please be Patriotic and do the right thing colleagues. I know there is a budget that was allocated specifically for these games.

This is the biggest scam in the Sports Ministry this year.

Ba Zambian Watchdog these are stories to post.

#Fighting_Alcohol_and_DrugAbuse_Using_Sports