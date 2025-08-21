ATM slams Public Protector over delays in Senzo Mchunu misconduct probe



The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has raised urgent concerns over the Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka’s slow response to serious allegations against suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, warning that continued delays threaten both public trust and national security.





The alarm follows explosive claims by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who accused Mchunu of political interference, corruption, and links to criminal networks.





In July, ATM leader Vuyo Zungula lodged a formal complaint, alleging Mchunu dismantled the Political Killings Task Team and blocked 121 politically sensitive case dockets.



According to Mkhwanazi, Mchunu acted to shield controversial businessmen Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and Brown Mogotsi, with evidence said to include WhatsApp messages and financial records.





The Public Protector confirmed on 10 July that a probe was under way, but the ATM now says the lack of progress undermines accountability.





“The Public Protector must act swiftly. This is a matter of national security, and delays only embolden those undermining justice,” said ATM.





The allegations have triggered outrage across the political spectrum. The EFF and DA have echoed calls for urgent action, while President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Mchunu on 13 July, appointed Firoz Cachalia as interim minister, and established a judicial commission of inquiry.





As investigations stall, the ATM insists accountability must not be delayed, warning that the case could prove pivotal in shaping public confidence in South Africa’s justice system.