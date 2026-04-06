Attack on Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Plant Could Trigger Regional Catastrophe Across the Gulf





An attack on Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant would not only impact Iran but could trigger a large-scale humanitarian, environmental, and economic disaster across the entire Gulf region, according to analysis reported by Al Jazeera.





The Bushehr facility, Iran’s only operational nuclear power plant, is located along the Persian Gulf coastline, placing it dangerously close to major population centers and critical regional infrastructure. Experts warn that any direct strike on the reactor or its cooling systems could lead to a nuclear accident similar to past global disasters, with radioactive material potentially spreading across multiple countries.





One of the most critical risks lies in the plant’s reliance on seawater cooling. If damaged, the reactor could overheat, potentially causing core meltdown scenarios and hydrogen explosions. Such an event would release radioactive isotopes into the air and sea, contaminating marine ecosystems and coastlines across the Gulf.





The consequences would extend far beyond Iran. Gulf nations rely heavily on desalination plants for drinking water, many of which draw directly from Gulf waters. Radioactive contamination could disrupt freshwater supplies for millions of people in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain.





Additionally, prevailing winds and shared marine currents mean radiation would not remain localized. Experts warn that contamination could spread rapidly across borders, affecting fisheries, agriculture, and public health throughout the region for decades.





The plant also stores significant quantities of nuclear fuel and radioactive waste. Any breach could release long-lasting radiation, amplifying the scale of the disaster and making large areas uninhabitable.



Recent incidents have heightened these concerns. Projectiles have already struck near the Bushehr facility during ongoing hostilities, prompting warnings from international bodies that attacks on nuclear infrastructure must be avoided under all circumstances due to the extreme risks involved.





Global health authorities and nuclear watchdogs have stressed that even a limited strike could have irreversible consequences, potentially affecting generations through increased cancer risks, environmental degradation, and long-term displacement.





As tensions continue to escalate, the situation underscores the severe dangers of military operations near nuclear facilities, where even a single miscalculation could trigger a disaster impacting the entire Gulf region and beyond.



Source: Al Jazeera