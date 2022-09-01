ATTEND TO PLIGHT OF CITIZENS

…They’ll not eat your self-praises.

Lusaka, Thursday, September 1, 2022 — THE UPND regime must urgently come up with a well-crafted Marshall plan to ease the suffering of citizens.

Poor Zambians are groaning under the astronomical prices of basic needs, including food, transport, fuel and electricity tariffs.

Unfortunately, aside from piecemeal, knee-jerk measures aimed at eliciting praise from its gullible cadres there is no clear plan for addressing the desperate situation.

We are surprised to hear President Hakainde Hichilema, his ministers and senior cadres showering praises on themselves at every forum for imaginary achievements.

They must know that poor Zambians are gnashing their teeth in anguish because of the high cost of living.

People are barely surviving. Buying a simple bag of mealie meal has become a sign of affluence in the poor communities.

Let those who are praising themselves board public buses or go into the compounds and hear for themselves how people are suffering and what they think about the self-praising UPND gang.

Cosmetic measures such as marginally reducing the price of fuel to fool voters and handouts to the victims of human cruelty in Chingola and fire in Ndola will not fool Zambians.

They are intelligent enough to see the treachery.

What they expect is to see concrete measures that will trigger reductions in commodity and service prices.

An ordinary family can no longer afford a bag, of mealie meal, a 2.5 litre container of edible oil, a bag of charcoal, electricity units to last a month, transport fares and relish.

But instead of showing empathy and addressing their plight the UPND is mocking the suffering Zambians with such arrogant slogans as ‘Fimba Upoke’ which means ‘You will complain until you burst’.

We demand that the incompetent UPND government announce how it will ease the suffering of the masses.

Zambians are not interested in hearing self-praises for token and imaginary achievements; they want to have three meals a day, afford the prices of electricity and transport.

If the regime attends to these issues citizens will praise it without any solicitation.

Issued by:

EDWIN LIFWEKELO

PF Deputy Media Director.