ATTEND TO RAPE THREATS AGAINST SABOI

Antonio Mwanza warns VP Nalumango over ´gang rape´ threats

01.11.22

Patriotic Front Media Director Antonio Mwanza has urged Vice President Mutale Nalumango to move and curb rising calls by UPND cadres that want to ´gang rape´ Zambian women leaders they don’t agree with.

Mr Mwanza said although the ominous threat appears far from Government House where Mrs Nalumango currently resides, it won’t be long before the unruly cadres take it to her doorsteps.

“We called on the UPND to condemn cadres when they first threatened to gang rape our sister our mother Ms. Saboi Imboela, we saw no reaction or condemnation from President Hakainde Sammy Hichilema or bamayo ba Witika (Vice President Witika Nalumango),” said Mr Mwanza.

“The youths threatened to gang rape bo Saboi now they have said they want gang rape Kafue councillor Bumba Malambo bamayo ba Witika, tomorrow they will threaten you that’s how they start, first Saboi, now Bumba next they will threaten you bamayo ba Witika.”

Mr Mwanza said Vice President Mrs Nalumango and President Hichilema will only have themselves to blame if anarchy gets out of hand as ruling UPND cadre continue showing a huge appetite for rape and violence.

Below are some major takeaways from Mr Mwanza´s Radio Live programme aired on 97.3 FM available online:

• President Sammy Hichilema must not boast about recruiting teachers because it was PF´s plan hence the reason it built 14,000 classrooms first

• President Sammy Hichilema should not boast about recruiting medical staff because PF built hospitals and health centre’s first, trained the medical staff with the plan of recruiting them

• President Hichilema must concentrate on stocking hospitals with drugs and re agents, not arresting people

• President Sammy Hichilema must concentrate on distributing fertiliser to farmers, not arresting bo Saboi Imboela

• President Sammy Hichilema must find ways of reducing fuel prices from over K27 to the promised K12 and not remain a puppet of western mining companies and the IMF

• Mr Hichilema Sammy is no longer in charge of running the economy after sub-contracting the job to the IMF

One of the callers to the widely followed programme said, “the greatest mistake Zambians made when we woke up to vote at 2 am was to have a better life but we were conned.”

The caller said the UPND government instead of saving Zambians from poverty, “this stingy failed government, they are here to inflict more pain on Zambian people.”

Mr Mwanza concluded by saying UPND under President Hichilema must now be called, “Abene ba nsala” or, “The Lords of Poverty,” in English.

Source: Live Radio 97.3 FM