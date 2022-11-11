Attend to the crises,10 issues submitted to President Hichilema- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Attend to the crises,10 issues submitted to President Hakainde Hichilema

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

1. ● Farmer Input Support Programme, require a declaration of a disaster,to ensure that the $369million investment to procure fertiliser, and the K1.7billion invested to buy seed packs, are not wasted and affect Zambia’s food security.

2. ●President Hakainde Hichilema must suspend the Minister of Health, Hon. Silvia Masebo, over the strong corruption allegations against her to pave way for objective investigations in the $100million construction of infectious diseases hospitals.. The Anti-Corruption Commission though clearly toothless and biased,must investigate this matter and if possible prosecute the culprits.

3. ● President Hakainde Hichilema must resolve with finality, the chaos caused by lack of medicines, medical supplies, Laboratory reagents and other consumables in hospitals, clinics and health centres.

Special attention must also be paid to hospital equipment and diagnosis machines that seem not to be working, broken down or non-functional.

4. ● State House has signed an agreement with the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change to support the Zambian Presidency with strategy, policy and delivery of his programs. Who is paying for this consultancy. What are the details? How do we allow access to State House documents and secrets to foreigners?

5. ● Grant Thornton granted access to audit security wings and its procurement is a matter highly misguided and security breach. Because of the security sensitivities and secret nature of the security and defence wings, the Auditor General must be allowed to do this job. Grant Thornton and five other audit firms must be restricted to audit the debt owed to the local suppliers and contractors.

6. ● The case of Vinod Sadhu, who has defrauded the estate of the late John Kalenga’s family with over $12.8million. Vinho Sadhu was Managing Director of the Mr. Kalenga’s firm, Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Sadhu has been accused of changing ownership of the firm fraudulently and in a dispute with the Development Bank of Zambia won court award. However, the Attorney General has been sending the money to Vinho Sadhu’s Swiss despite the evidence that this is part of the estate of Mr. Kalenga. Vinod Sadhu,who has been on Poloce and Interpol wanted list is in the country with the aid of UPND and some State House officials. When Chelstone Police detained Sadhu, UPND officials raided Chelstone Police Station and caused his release.

7. ● Publish details regarding consultancy services contract given to the investment banker, Rothschild & Co on MOPANI Copper Mines. When Zambia engaged LAZARD over its sovereign debt, details were given including fees to be paid. The Liquidator of Konkola Copper Mines has also engaged Rand Merchant Bank, RMB on similar services. We are hearing outrageous consultancy fees to be paid to the two firms. It is imperative that Government publishes these details.

8. ● An investigations of First Quantum Minerals (FQM) on it reported subversive role in Zambia’s General elections. Elections are a sacred undertaking between the governed and governors.

Reports published by the respected Guardian Newspaper of UK, that reveal that First Quantum Minerals hired CT Group, a lobby firm owned by Sir Lynton Crosby to interfere with Zambia’s elections in favour of President Hakainde Hichilema. These allegations are grave and must be investigated especially that FQM obtained favourable tax concessions and tax terms as soon as President Hichilema began to govern.

FQM is also mentioned in coordinating and hosting security meetings at their lodge on lower Zambezi, a meeting that culminated into Zambia accepting a security office of cooperation by the United States African Command Centre(AFRICOM), an active combatant unit of the USA army.

Also, despite our repeated demands, Government has not published the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) regulating the stay of AFRICOM in Zambia.

9. ● Must appoint the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)Chairperson and Vice Chairperson, who must in turn recruit the Chief Electoral Officer. Clearly,the ECZ in the last few months has abandoned its constitutional role to run credible elections and as an objective arbiter in conducting such elections. It has lost credibility and legitimacy. It will take time for ECZ to regain its image.

10.● Focus on economic recovery. We have the highest cost of living in the last 30 years, the highest cost of fuel, cost of living. Special attention must be paid to resolving this crisis, matters related to debt restructuring, debt-service and new debt contraction must be publicised for the sake of transparency and accountability.