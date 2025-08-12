ATTORNEY GENERAL CHALLENGES ECL’s FAMILY OVER RESISTANCE TO PRESIDENT HICHILEMA APPROACHING CASKET





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has urged the family of former President Edgar Lungu to publicly clarify their reasons for opposing President Hakainde Hichilema’s presence near Mr. Lungu’s casket, should a state funeral be accorded.





Speaking during ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Mr. Kabesha questioned the rationale behind the family’s restriction, expressing concern over their insistence that President Hichilema should not preside over the funeral proceedings.





His remarks follow the government’s legal victory on August 8, 2025, which authorized the repatriation of Mr. Lungu’s remains from South Africa.





Meanwhile, Mr. Kabesha clarified that Mr. Lungu’s family has not filed an appeal against the Pretoria High Court’s ruling. Instead, they have submitted an application for leave to appeal, a procedural request seeking the court’s permission to initiate a formal appeal.





He emphasized that the court must first determine whether to grant this request before any appeal can proceed.





Furthermore, he noted that the application does not automatically suspend the repatriation order unless the court issues a specific stay.